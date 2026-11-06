Perplexity launches Teammates AI agents for work tasks — The Verge

Perplexity has introduced Teammates, AI agents for work tasks that can simultaneously perform different roles in a shared workspace and operate around the clock. As The Verge reports, the service uses existing projects, skills, and memory from Perplexity tools already used by a person.

Multiple agents at work

Each Teammate can be assigned a separate task, and several agents can work in parallel. The new tool is integrated with Perplexity Computer, a system that can run agents on a user's device to complete tasks. Perplexity said that Teammates expand Computer's capabilities by adding collaborative work on ongoing and large-scale workflows.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Access via the app and Slack

Users can monitor the progress of each agent in separate threads in the Perplexity app and interact with them through Slack. A Max subscription costing $200 per month is required to use Teammates. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said on X that the company ultimately envisions organizations in which hundreds of such digital assistants will work for every person.

Read us on