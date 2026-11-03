In Guangzhou, China, a taxi driver surnamed Ruan was placed in administrative detention for seven days on suspicion of fraud. According to ECNS, he charged a foreign passenger 600 yuan more than the usual fare for the trip. This amounts to about $90.

Trip from the airport to the railway station

Ruan worked for Baiyun Group. He picked up the passenger near Terminal 2 of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and drove him to Guangzhou South Railway Station. Upon arrival, the driver demanded a high payment and ultimately received an amount 600 yuan above the usual fare.

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The passenger contacted police on October 22. On November 1, police sentenced the driver to seven days of administrative detention on suspicion of fraud.

The case will be considered by the transport bureau

Guangzhou's municipal transport bureau said it would open a case against Ruan for violating fare-setting rules. Transport authorities also urged the company to consider the incident under its internal rules and said they would circulate information about the violation throughout the industry. Baiyun Group decided to dismiss the driver.

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