Stormy weather with heavy rain, thunderstorms and a risk of dangerous flash floods is expected in southern Israel on voting day. The most difficult weather conditions are forecast for the southern Negev, the Arava, the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea area.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in the south

As The Jerusalem Post reports, moisture from a low-pressure system stretching from the Red Sea will move into the south of the country in the afternoon. Rainfall is expected to begin first in the southern Negev and then quickly spread to the Negev Highlands, the Arava and the Dead Sea surroundings.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, wind gusts and hail are forecast in some areas. Local rainfall is also possible in northern and central parts of Israel amid variable cloudiness, but no significant disruptions are expected there.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible road restrictions

Police warned of possible road closures to and from Eilat due to significant rainfall expected in the Arava on Tuesday from 14:00 to 20:00. Decisions on traffic restrictions will be made depending on local weather conditions.

All hiking sites between Beersheba and Eilat will be closed during the bad weather. Residents and tourists were urged not to approach watercourses, as floods in these areas may pose a threat to life, and to prepare for possible traffic disruptions.

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