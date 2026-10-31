In Kenya, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will give priority to marking the papers of 1.2 million Grade 9 students who took the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA). This is intended to ensure the timely selection and placement of students in senior school next year, Nation Kenya reports.

More than 2.5 million assessment participants

Principal Secretary for Basic Education John Ololtuaa announced the marking procedure while providing an update on the administration of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and KJSEA at Nairobi Primary School.

In total, 2.58 million candidates took part in the assessments, which began on October 26. Of these, 1.38 million sat KPSEA, while another 1.2 million took KJSEA. KPSEA was administered at 30,965 centres across the country, while KJSEA was held at 25,226 centres.

The KPSEA assessment lasted three days, from October 26 to 28. KJSEA was conducted over five days and ended on October 30.

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Rains complicated transportation of materials

According to Ololtuaa, the assessments proceeded without significant disruptions, although heavy rainfall in several areas complicated the transportation of examination materials. Problems arose in Tarasaa in Tana River County, Kalokol in northern Rift Valley, and Kutulo in Mandera County.

KNEC promptly took measures, including deploying helicopters. Ololtuaa said that all candidates who arrived for the assessments were able to complete them.

KCSE examinations continue

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), which began on October 19, is also continuing in the country. Initially, candidates took subjects with fewer participants, including oral, listening and practical examinations in foreign languages, Kenyan Sign Language, music, home science and computer studies.

Compulsory theory papers are due to begin on November 2, with the examinations scheduled to end on November 20. KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere urged parents to check that children do not take mobile phones to examination centres. Staff at such centres must also switch off their phones and hand them in for storage until the examinations are completed.

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