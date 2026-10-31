In China, 10 officials have become full members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Their names were included in the communiqué released after the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC on Thursday.

Departure from the order of precedence

Under established practice, vacant seats on the Central Committee are filled by alternate members in a predetermined order. According to the party charter, this order is determined by the number of votes received at the party congress, and, in the event of an equal number of votes, by the number of strokes in the written surname.

This time, five alternate members of the Central Committee were not promoted. They include Cong Liang, director of the Development Research Center of the State Council of the PRC, as well as Lieutenant General Fu Wenhua, deputy commander of the People's Armed Police, and Lieutenant General Zhu Wenxiang. These officials were not shown in a CCTV state television report from the plenum, and the reasons for bypassing them in the promotions were not announced.

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As the South China Morning Post reports, the new full members of the Central Committee include Shanxi Governor Lu Dongliang and Zhejiang Governor Liu Jie. According to the publication, Cong Liang has had health problems for the past two years and has rarely appeared in public.

Attendance and vacancies

The meeting was attended by 162 of the 205 full members of the Central Committee, or 79%. This is the lowest attendance rate in several decades. Also present were 117 alternate members of the Central Committee, compared with 147 last year.

The plenum filled only 10 full-member seats, although 24 vacancies had emerged on the Central Committee after recent expulsions. According to the publication, the previous similar case in the past 20 years occurred after the death of Emergency Management Minister Wang Yuping in 2020: his seat remained vacant for nearly two years.

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