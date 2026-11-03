Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to strengthen protection and coordinated management of the Yellow River basin in order to improve the condition of the river. As ECNS reports, he issued these instructions on further protection and management of the river.

Ecological protection of the basin

Xi Jinping said there is a need to consistently advance ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin. He also called for preserving the culture associated with the river and ensuring that it provides long-term benefits to the Chinese nation and future generations.

The president's instructions were announced on November 2 at a working conference on the comprehensive protection and management of the Yellow River in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong took part in the event. He called for joint action to strengthen the river's protection, ensure its proper management, and use water resources rationally and intensively.

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Results of river management

At the conference, participants were presented with the results of Yellow River management over the past 80 years under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. According to data presented at the event, the river, which had previously suffered from destructive floods, significant siltation and changes in its course, now has cleaner water, while the use of its water resources has become more sustainable.

The Yellow River is China's second-longest river. It stretches for 5,464 kilometers through nine provinces and autonomous regions, crosses desert and loess areas, and flows into the Bohai Sea in Shandong Province.

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