Anthropic has introduced Claude Meetings, a new feature that allows users to add the Claude AI assistant to video calls and assign it tasks directly during conversations. As TechCrunch reports, the company also introduced Claude Whiteboards and Claude Sheets tools for team collaboration.

Working on a plan during a meeting

In Claude Meetings, teams can add Claude to a video call as a visible participant. During a discussion, the assistant can prepare a plan being discussed by participants, create a timeline on a whiteboard, answer questions in the meeting chat, and access connected work applications for needed data, including figures from the previous year.

After the call ends, notes, task lists, and other materials created by Claude will be available on claude.ai. Claude announces its presence in the meeting chat. The assistant will not join calls with external guests without administrator permission and will automatically leave the conversation if an external participant joins it.

Claude Meetings is launching in beta for Team and Enterprise plans. Initially, the feature works with Google Meet, and Anthropic expects to expand support further.

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Whiteboards, spreadsheets, and access to applications

Claude Whiteboards is a collaborative whiteboard where teams can discuss ideas, while Claude turns them into an organized visual space with timelines and deadlines. After the discussion ends, the whiteboard can be converted into a document or presentation. The feature also works within Claude Meetings and is available in beta on paid plans in the web version, desktop, and mobile applications.

Claude Sheets allows users to create and collaboratively edit spreadsheets. Users can ask Claude to prepare, for example, an advertising campaign tracker or a hiring budget. Spreadsheets can contain multiple tabs, formulas, formatting, and drop-down lists, while Claude can make changes directly in cells and display a list of them.

Anthropic also announced the general availability of Claude Data, previously called Claude Dashboards. The tool connects to corporate data storage systems, including data warehouses and CRMs, and can respond to requests with dashboards, text data overviews, or narrated videos. The company added interactive connectors that open full versions of Adobe, Atlassian, and HubSpot applications directly in Claude.

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