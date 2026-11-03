At Chongqing Zoo in China, visitors were shown a female giant panda cub for the first time on Tuesday, November 3. She was born on July 27 to a panda named Mang Zai. According to ECNS, the cub's public appearance delighted visitors.

Cub's weight

At birth, the cub weighed 187 grams. It now weighs 6.4 kilograms. The zoo said that the female cub is developing well.

The cub is growing steadily under the care of a dedicated zoo team that raises giant pandas.

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Panda breeding at the zoo

Chongqing Zoo began keeping giant pandas in the 1960s. The breeding of these animals at the facility began in the 1980s.

According to the zoo, it has kept a total of 25 giant pandas.

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