In the village of Pueblo Viejo in the municipality of Guata, Olancho Department, in eastern Honduras, three men from the same family were killed — a grandfather, his son and grandson. As of November 7, The Rio Times reported on the incident.

Police investigation

Rigoberto Oseguera Mass, director of the National Police of Honduras, said that the information available to police indicates a possible family feud. He referred to the previous killing of the son of one of the victims. The family-conflict theory is a working version of the investigation, not a fact established by a court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What is known about the case

Guata is located in Olancho Department, the largest department in Honduras. The National Police are investigating the killings. According to the publication, no suspects in the case have been named, and no arrests have been reported. Police also have not released information about the exact time and method of the killing of the three men.

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