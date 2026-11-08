Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi this week ordered the cancellation of contracts with intermediary companies in the military production sector and the conclusion of agreements directly with manufacturers. The decision was made amid reports of possible links between some companies involved in such contracts and the Kataib Hezbollah group, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Accusations of economic influence

Tensions between the Iraqi government and armed groups have intensified amid accusations that these groups influence the economy, real estate transactions and investment projects. Pro-government media published information about an alleged Kataib Hezbollah investment network. According to their claims, it operates with the involvement of traders and businessmen, acquires property and has turned into an investment project.

Details of the real estate allegations and the identities of possible beneficiaries could not be independently verified. The publications appeared after Kataib Hezbollah raised the issue of oil sales to a regional company and whether members of the Coordination Framework had approved discounted oil sales while receiving a share of the profits.

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Control over armed groups

Iraq's security and military structures have begun tightening oversight of armed groups linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces. According to information circulated about one incident, security forces detained members of an armed group who were transporting 35 rockets toward Babil province.

It was reported that the group's route raised questions about its final destination, as the province is home to Jurf al-Sakhar, one of Kataib Hezbollah's main strongholds. A security source for the publication declined to comment on the circumstances of the incident but said that such actions, regardless of the status of those involved, including their affiliation with the Popular Mobilization Forces, are now under the control of the relevant authorities.

Political researcher Falah al-Mishal said that establishing state control over weapons is a priority of the government program. According to him, during a visit to Washington, al-Zaidi made commitments on deadlines for surrendering weapons: initially by the end of September, and later the government requested an extension until June. Ghalib al-Daami, a lecturer at Al-Mustansiriyah University, suggested that failure to meet these commitments could prompt the United States to take economic and political measures against Iraq.

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