PepsiCo to cut about 1,000 jobs in North America — CNBC

PepsiCo plans to cut about 1,000 jobs in North America. As CNBC reports, the cuts are expected to take place over the next week as part of efforts to optimize the company’s operations and strengthen collaboration among teams in its North American business.

Structural optimization

PepsiCo North America CEO Ram Krishnan said in a letter to employees that the company aims to build a stronger business that is better prepared for future challenges and will deliver growth at the level of industry leaders.

According to him, to achieve this, the division must operate faster, be more interconnected and strengthen its capabilities, while continuing to invest in employees, capabilities and brands.

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According to a corporate report, as of December 27, PepsiCo had about 306,000 employees worldwide, including approximately 125,000 in the United States. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the upcoming layoffs.

Performance in North America

In October, PepsiCo lowered its full-year 2026 profit forecast, citing difficulties in its home market. In the third quarter, the company’s North American beverage sales volume declined by 2%, while it remained unchanged in the regional food division.

The company sought to stimulate sales through price cuts and investments in marketing. However, the recovery is taking longer than expected, PepsiCo Chief Financial Officer Steve Schmitt said during an earnings conference call.

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