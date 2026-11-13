Australian cricketer Mahli Beardman took five wickets in Perth, Australia, in his ODI debut against England. The England team was bowled out for 131 runs, ABC News Australia reports.

Five wickets on debut

Beardman became only the second Australian to take five wickets in his debut One Day International. His performance came during England's first innings in the match held in Perth.

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In its headline, ABC called Beardman Australia's next fast-bowling star. The source also notes that England completed its innings after 33.4 overs.

Australia began its reply

After England's innings ended, Australia began its own. At the time ABC displayed the score, the Australian team had 30 runs for the loss of one wicket after 4.2 overs.

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