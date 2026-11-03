In Iran, on Tuesday, November 3, a large billboard threatening to kill US President Donald Trump was unveiled. It was installed at the busy Enghelab Square in Tehran. Banners with similar content were also displayed in the Iranian capital.

Billboard inscription

The billboard bore the English-language inscription: “We will kill Trump.” The image showed the US president behind bars with his head lowered.

The structure towered over Enghelab Square, which the source calls one of the busiest in Tehran. The billboard and banners contained a promise to kill the US president.

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Rhetoric in Iran’s capital

According to The Hindu, citing AFP, the appearance of such structures has brought the official rhetoric presented in the Iranian capital to a new level.

In an AFP photograph published alongside the article, Iranians wave flags in front of an anti-American and anti-Israeli billboard during a rally at Enghelab Square in Tehran.

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