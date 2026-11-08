In Israel, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is allegedly blackmailing and pressuring Police Commissioner Danny Levy. He said this in an interview with radio station 103FM, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Claims of pressure on the police

According to Ben-Gvir, Levy allegedly changed his position under the influence of the attorney general. The minister claimed that Baharav-Miara pressures the police chief during meetings and has several levers of influence over him.

As a possible means of such pressure, Ben-Gvir mentioned claims of possible building-rule violations connected to Levy's house. He also called for attention to be paid to the role of police communications division head Arie Doron. Ben-Gvir said that if he had known about such violations, he would have advised the police chief not to allow them. Doron declined to comment on these remarks.

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Dispute over election materials

Ben-Gvir also sharply criticized the head of the police Investigations and Intelligence Division, Major General Boaz Balat. This came amid reports that Balat had prohibited the transfer to the Shin Bet, Israel's security service, of investigation materials concerning election integrity.

The minister accused Balat of allegedly concealing cases and said that he should not have interfered in an investigation handled by Mani Binyamin. Separately, Ben-Gvir referred to Zini's claim about a transfer of 100 million shekels, said there were suspicions of a possible link between the funds and Qatar, and of possible attempts to interfere in the elections. He also claimed that materials were passed to the Joint List in prisons.

During the interview, Ben-Gvir commented on the high turnout of voters who supported Arab parties. He called the version that this was a protest against his policies as national security minister confirmation of his influence.

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