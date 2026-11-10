Vodafone cut 3,000 positions across its divisions in the United Kingdom and other European countries during the first half of the year. The cuts are part of a cost-reduction strategy aimed at boosting growth, The Independent reports.

Cost reductions

The company said it had simultaneously reduced the costs of its European business by €200 million. Of this amount, €50 million was saved in the United Kingdom following the merger deal with Three UK in 2025, which resulted in the creation of VodafoneThree.

Vodafone did not specify exactly how many positions it cut in the United Kingdom. The reductions also affected shared services operations, which perform administrative functions through support centres in India and Eastern Europe.

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Plans in Germany and financial performance

On Monday, Vodafone also announced plans to cut a further 2,300 jobs in Germany in order to improve its performance in the country. This is part of a broader plan to reduce the annual costs of European and shared operations by more than €2 billion by 2030.

Amid the savings, the company again raised its forecast for annual underlying profit: it now expects between €13.2 billion and €13.4 billion, implying organic growth of around 6–8%. At the same time, in the six months to September 30, Vodafone recorded a statutory pre-tax loss of €373 million, compared with a profit of €2.1 billion a year earlier. The result was affected, among other things, by a €4.85 billion write-down of asset values in Germany and other impairments.

Group chief executive Margherita Della Valle said the company continues to structurally simplify operations in Germany and work to improve customer satisfaction. From the start of her tenure in 2023 through the end of September, Vodafone cut 11,000 positions and reduced annual costs by €700 million.

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