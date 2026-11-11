On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives rejected a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by a vote of 211 to 204. The initiative was introduced by Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie. The decision prevented lawmakers from moving on to consider eight articles of impeachment, TIME reports.

Massie introduced the eight articles on Monday. They accused Hegseth of violating the US Constitution, conducting unauthorized military operations, and abusing his official powers. The congressman said the matter was not an assessment of the Pentagon chief's work, but alleged violations of laws and the Constitution.

Allegations concerning operations

Three articles concerned hostilities in Iran. Massie claimed that Hegseth helped launch the conflict without congressional authorization, continued military operations despite demands to stop them or obtain approval, and failed to comply with legally established deadlines for withdrawing US forces from unauthorized hostilities.

Other articles included allegations of overseeing unlawful strikes on boats suspected of transporting drugs, as well as failing to adequately protect civilians during operations. Separately, Massie accused Hegseth of directing a January mission during which Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured; the congressman considered it an act of war. Another article concerned the campaign against the Houthis in Yemen in 2025.

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Massie also accused Hegseth of possible retaliation against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly after his participation in a video reminding service members that they were not obliged to follow unlawful orders. A federal judge blocked punishment against Kelly, and the Justice Department appealed the decision.

Hegseth's position and next steps

Hegseth dismissed the accusations as politically motivated and said he had no intention of leaving office. His spokesperson, Sean Parnell, said the Pentagon had acted lawfully and that the defense secretary planned to work until the end of Donald Trump's presidential term. Trump also publicly supported Hegseth.

Democrats, who won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, will be able to renew the impeachment effort after the new Congress convenes on January 3. A simple majority is sufficient for impeachment in the House of Representatives, while conviction in the Senate requires the support of two-thirds of senators.

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