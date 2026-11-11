Microsoft has begun rolling out Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) technology for Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally X20 handheld devices, as well as select Windows Copilot Plus PCs. The technology enables image upscaling in games and competes with Nvidia's DLSS, The Verge reports.

Operation without a docking station

Microsoft began testing Auto SR on Xbox Ally X in April, but at that time the feature worked only when the device was connected to a docking station. Following the official launch, the technology is also available while playing in handheld mode on battery power.

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Auto SR also supports games running at 1080p resolution. Microsoft warned that combining handheld mode and 1080p may deliver less optimal performance than other configurations. At the same time, the company reported visual improvements, particularly in older games.

New performance mode

Previously, Auto SR was limited to approximately 60 to 75 frames per second. The new Auto SR Performance mode is intended to provide up to 120 frames per second. It, along with Auto SR compatibility with Auto HDR, will be added through a Windows update.

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