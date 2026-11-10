In Krakow, Poland, Iranian Crown Prince in exile Reza Pahlavi received the King Solomon Award during a memorial dinner of the European Jewish Association (EJA). The event took place ahead of a visit by the organization’s delegation to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The EJA’s annual conference brought together diplomats, representatives of Jewish communities and journalists to discuss rising antisemitism and global security threats. During the award presentation, Pahlavi spoke about the historical ties between Persians and Jews, as well as the responsibility of democratic states in countering tyranny and ideological extremism.

Statements about the regime in Tehran

Earlier that day, at an EJA press conference, Pahlavi stated that Iran’s current authorities pose a threat to global stability and human dignity. He also linked the ideology of the Iranian regime to historical fascism and called on the international community not to ignore what he described as declared genocidal intentions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pahlavi proposed expanding existing diplomatic arrangements into a format he called the “Cyrus Accords.” In his view, a secular and democratic Iran could become one of the elements of regional security and economic integration.

Ceremony at Auschwitz-Birkenau

On Tuesday, Pahlavi and his wife Yasmine joined a memorial ceremony in Birkenau, which was also attended by diplomats and representatives of Jewish communities. In his speech, EJA chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin stressed that the Nazis sought not only to kill Jews but also to erase the memory of them, but they did not succeed.

Pahlavi expressed solidarity with the Jewish community and stated the need to prevent the Holocaust from happening again. After the ceremony, he walked through the memorial grounds and laid a wreath in honor of the millions of Holocaust victims.

Read us on