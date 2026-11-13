More than 3 million people in Spain took part in a general strike over the housing crisis and the state of public services, trade unions said. The protests increased pressure on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ahead of the snap election scheduled for November 29, Cyprus Mail reports.

Housing crisis and public services

A new wave of protests over the housing situation was triggered by the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal in September and her subsequent death. At an evening rally in Madrid, primary school teacher Maria Torrena Perez said participants were demanding adequate housing, quality education and a decent healthcare system.

Sanchez called the snap election last month, hoping to consolidate supporters of left-wing forces around the Socialists amid discontent over the housing crisis and fears of the far right. However, voters, activists and left-wing politicians surveyed by the publication expressed disappointment with the actions of the current government.

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Split among the left

According to polls, support for Sanchez's Socialist Party remains at 26–29%, the same level as before the election was announced. The publication also notes that the prime minister's support has been affected by two fatal rail disasters, corruption convictions involving people from his close circle, and an influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Negotiations between centre-left forces on creating a single platform ended without an agreement last month. This leaves dissatisfied voters with a choice between supporting the Socialists, abstaining from the election or voting for smaller parties.

Sanchez is calling for tactical voting for the Socialists in provinces with a small number of seats, where the electoral system creates difficulties for small parties. If the situation does not change, an alliance of the conservative People's Party and the far-right Vox is considered the most likely next government. At the same time, Podemos has refused to join the new “Broad Front” or form an alliance with the current government.

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