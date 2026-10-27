In Israel, Central Election Committee Chairman Justice Noam Solberg on Tuesday issued an interim order barring the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party and its representatives at polling stations from reporting voter numbers in real time.

Petition over turnout data

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the order was issued following a petition by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel. The organization voiced concerns that UTJ may have violated a High Court of Justice ruling that prohibits the transfer of real-time voter turnout data from polling stations to political parties.

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Petitioners' claims

The petition cited forms obtained by the movement, as well as reports by journalist Yoeli Brim. According to the petitioners, UTJ election committee members were allegedly instructed to mark every voter who cast a ballot, record the time of voting, and call from outside the polling station to relay voter-number data to the Degel HaTorah faction.

Solberg ordered UTJ to submit a response to the petition by 14:15 on Tuesday. The order is temporary.

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