In Israel, the B'Yachad party, led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said on Sunday that it would recommend Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as a candidate for prime minister of the next government.

Support for the candidacy

As reported by the Jerusalem Post, B'Yachad said in a statement that Bennett had told Eisenkot about the party’s support for granting him the mandate to form the next government. According to the statement, Bennett has already informed Eisenkot himself of this support.

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Opposition’s position

The party announced its position ahead of a meeting with Herzog. The statement said it would recommend Eisenkot to the president and support granting him the mandate to form a government.

Earlier, Eisenkot called for the leader of the largest party in the opposition bloc to become the bloc’s candidate for prime minister. At the same time, according to the publication, the opposition bloc had not announced an agreement on such a procedure for selecting the candidate.

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