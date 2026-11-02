In Nigeria, Abia State Governor Alex Otti called on his supporters not to attack opposition parties or obstruct their election campaigning ahead of the 2027 general elections. He spoke at the launch of the Labour Party campaign at Umuahia Township Stadium, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Otti said he had not authorized his supporters to attack people or prevent other political forces from campaigning. He called for respect for the right of all parties to campaign freely.

Access to public facilities

According to the governor, opposition parties should be able to use public facilities, including the stadium, if they submit an application, obtain the necessary permits and pay the required fees.

Otti also said that he had instructed security agencies to arrest and respond decisively to attempts to obstruct the lawful activities of any political group, including members of the Labour Party. He added that his administration would not tolerate political intimidation or the blocking of parties' lawful activities.

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The governor urged political forces to focus on issues important to the population, present their programmes and avoid personal attacks. In his view, the democratic process means that voters should have a choice among different political proposals.

Intention to seek re-election

Otti said that he intends to seek re-election in 2027 together with his running mate, Ikechukwu Emetu. He explained his decision by the desire to move from rescuing the state to consolidating achievements, improve the quality and accountability of the public service, and prepare the state for new economic opportunities.

The governor called on supporters to mobilize voters for the Labour Party's victory in the Abia State governorship election scheduled for February 6, 2027. The event also introduced the party's State Campaign Advisory Council and presented party flags to candidates.

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