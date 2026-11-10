In Iran, four cafe-restaurants in Fuman, Gilan province, and three cafes in Birjand, the administrative center of South Khorasan province, have been sealed. Officials cited the establishments’ alleged failure to comply with Islamic norms and public morality rules, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Establishments in Fuman

Fuman police chief Hossein Ashouri told the semi-official Mehr agency that four cafe-restaurants were sealed over alleged violations related to compliance with Islamic norms. According to him, the managers of these establishments were referred to judicial authorities for their cases to be considered.

Ashouri did not specify what particular violations the cafes are accused of. As the publication notes, Iranian cafes have previously faced restrictions over men and women being present together, female visitors not wearing mandatory head coverings, or playing music.

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Complaints in Birjand

South Khorasan Province Prosecutor General Ahmad Ghasemi reported that three cafes in Birjand had been sealed. According to Tasnim, an agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the decision was made following citizens’ complaints about alleged non-compliance with Islamic principles and public decency rules.

Ghasemi said legal measures would be taken against these establishments. He added that complaints are being considered within the framework of the law and that any established violations will be addressed without leniency. According to him, in cases provided for by law, the closure and sealing of establishments may also be considered.

Iranian legal human rights network Dadbaan stated that Article 28 of the country’s Constitution guarantees citizens the right to work, and that restrictions on this right must be based on law. In the network’s view, a general reference to non-compliance with Islamic norms, without specifying the violations and legal grounds, is insufficient to deprive people of the opportunity to conduct economic activity.

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