Zodia Custody, the cryptocurrency division of Standard Chartered bank, reported a security breach that exposed some information about clients and employees. The company’s CEO, Richard Clark, said this in an email to Reuters, Channel NewsAsia reports.

What data was exposed

The incident occurred earlier this week, and the company discovered it on Monday. According to Clark, the breach exposed, among other things, the names and email addresses of some clients and employees. The report does not specify the number of people whose data was affected by the incident, nor does it provide other types of exposed information.

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Standard Chartered shares

Zodia Custody is described in the report as a recently acquired cryptocurrency division of Standard Chartered. On the day the report was published, London-listed Standard Chartered shares rose by 2.6%. The source does not report whether this increase was related to the incident. Possible causes of the security breach are also not specified.

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