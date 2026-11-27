BBC World Service has broadcast a programme about the personal investigation of Ukrainian journalist Anastasiia Hribanova. In it, the journalist investigates the deaths of her father, grandmother and grandfather in Dachne in eastern Ukraine. In its description, the BBC notes that after the deaths of her relatives, she was left with painful questions about what happened.

Searching for answers

The programme is titled Who killed my family? Its description calls the investigation deeply personal for its author. Hribanova seeks to establish the circumstances of her relatives’ deaths and learn the truth about their deaths. At the same time, she is trying to restore family ties that had previously divided her family.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Programme authors

The programme’s reporter is Anastasiia Hribanova. The producers are listed as Flora Carmichael and Albina Kovaliova, and the composer is Volodymyr Horunzhyi. The programme’s executive producer is Michael Simkin, and the editor is Rebecca Henschke.

Read us on