Police and the Shin Bet security service in Israel detained a suspect in the Ramat HaSharon area on Thursday evening who was believed to be involved in planning a terrorist attack in the area. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

No weapons found

No weapons were found on the suspect. Sources at Maariv said that the detainee was believed to be a possible foreign hostile agent who may have infiltrated Israeli territory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Separate case involving two attacks

Earlier the same day, the prosecution announced an indictment against 23-year-old Ahmad Mansour from Kawkab near Nazareth. He is accused of preparing two terrorist acts of murder under aggravated circumstances. According to the indictment, Mansour planned two attacks and repeatedly surveilled the intended targets. The document links this to his identification with the terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS).

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