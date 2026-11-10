Horse Powertrain, a joint venture between Geely and Renault, has unveiled a new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 W40. The unit produces 671 hp and 800 Nm of torque; it has been confirmed for the Lotus Type 135, which, according to Motor1, could become a revived Esprit.

Engine for hybrid models

The W40’s turbochargers are positioned between the cylinder banks in a hot-V configuration. This design shortens the intake and exhaust paths and makes the powertrain more compact. The engine also features direct injection and is made using lightweight materials: it weighs around 200 kg.

Horse Powertrain developed the V8 primarily for high-performance hybrid vehicles. The company describes the W40 as an engine designed from the outset to operate alongside electric motors. The combined output of the Lotus Type 135 hybrid system is expected to exceed 1,000 hp, while the V8 itself provides more than half of that figure.

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Eight-speed dual-clutch transmission

Alongside the V8, Geely and Renault developed an eight-speed automatic transmission with a dual wet clutch. It is designed for torque of up to 1,050 Nm, and gear shifts, according to the developers, will take less than 20 milliseconds. The clutch pre-engagement time is less than 50 milliseconds.

The debut of the new Esprit is scheduled for 2028. Lotus intends to use a conventional hybrid system rather than a plug-in hybrid, which will make it possible to avoid a large battery and charging equipment. The company is also targeting a curb weight of around 1,500 kg for the V8 version of the mid-engined car.

Horse Powertrain noted that, thanks to its substantial low-end torque, the W40 can be used not only in supercars but also in SUVs and pickup trucks.

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