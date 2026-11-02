The Western Cape High Court of South Africa found former South African Police Service constable Alphonso Clute and Elcardo Adams guilty for their role in the murder of Shevonne de Wet in December 2018. This was reported by Daily Maverick. The court also found that Clute used his access to police information and passed strategic data to Adams, who was described in court documents as the alleged leader of the Mobsters group linked to the 28s gang.

Shevonne de Wet was shot on 21 December 2018 in a car near a relative's home in Kleinvlei. Her three-year-old child was also in the vehicle and was unharmed. De Wet studied at the University of the Western Cape, held a bachelor's degree in biotechnology, and was due to receive a master's degree within a few months.

Court findings

Judge Deidre Kusevitsky found Adams guilty on all charges on 31 July 2026. In her ruling, she stated that Clute, as a police officer, had associated himself with a criminal organization. The court also accepted evidence that official information passed on by Clute facilitated criminal activity in which people were killed or wounded.

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Adams was also found guilty of three additional murders: that of Bradwin Craig Adams in July 2017, businessman Hampshire Brown in February 2018, and Gilliano Williams in October 2018. The case involved 13 accused persons facing 56 charges, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as violations of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Weapon and preparation for the attack

The court also examined a 2017 incident in which Clute, while on duty, bought a registered 9mm Norinco pistol from a colleague for 2,000 rand. Two years later, the weapon was found in the possession of one of the Mobsters group's cells.

A prosecution witness stated that on 21 December 2018, Clute allegedly surveyed the site ahead of a planned attack on DJ Corné Brown in Kuils River. Brown survived the attack that day, but died in Worcester Hospital in February 2020 after being wounded while performing at a festival in Ceres.

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