Benfica took the lead as early as the sixth minute of the Europa League match against Lech Poznań at the Estádio da Luz. It was the tenth goal conceded by the Poznań club in the current edition of the tournament, Interia Sport reports.

Loss of possession in midfield

The hosts' attack began after Agnero lost the ball in the central area. The ball reached Andreas Schjelderup, who entered the penalty area and sent a pass across the goal. Lech defender Mateusz Skrzypczak slightly changed the ball's trajectory, while goalkeeper Mateusz Lis pushed it away with his left hand in front of him.

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The ball fell to Rafa Silva. The Benfica player's first shot hit the Lech goalkeeper in the face, but Silva got another opportunity and sent the ball into the net. Antoni Kozubal tried to clear the ball with a sliding tackle but was too late. The television broadcast also showed a replay of the episode to assess whether the ball had crossed the goal line.

Lech statistics

Before the match against Benfica, Lech lost 0:4 to Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League, and drew 1:1 with Sunderland. This season, the team has played 24 matches and kept clean sheets in only six of them — 25% of its games.

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