China and Oman sign securities oversight memorandum — ECNS

China and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding in Beijing on regulatory cooperation in the securities and futures sectors. According to ECNS, the document was signed in the presence of the heads of the two states.

Signing in Beijing

The document was signed by Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Omani Foreign Minister Said Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. The Chinese regulator said the memorandum was concluded recently in Beijing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation between regulators

A representative of the China Securities Regulatory Commission said the agreement is intended to strengthen regulatory exchanges and cooperation between the two sides in the securities and futures sectors. According to him, it will also promote the healthy development of the capital markets of both countries.

The commission described the memorandum as a new stage in bilateral interaction in the regulation of securities markets. The Chinese regulator has already signed bilateral cooperation memorandums with securities and futures supervisory authorities from 68 countries and regions. Such arrangements create mechanisms for cross-border regulatory and law-enforcement cooperation.

Read us on