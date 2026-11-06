In Rome, the Italian government nominated Trifone “Nuccio” Altieri, a former MP from the right-wing League party, for the position of new president of the National Anti-Corruption Authority, ANAC. The decision sparked a sharp reaction from opposition parties, ANSA English reports.

Democratic Party criticism

Irene Tinagli, a Member of the European Parliament from the centre-left Democratic Party, said she received the news of Altieri’s nomination with concern and disbelief. In her view, appointing a politician to lead a body that oversees politicians’ actions sets a dangerous precedent.

Tinagli also drew attention to Altieri’s ties with the League party and its leader, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini. She stressed that the issue is particularly sensitive against the backdrop of infrastructure projects, public tenders and procurement, including the Strait of Messina bridge project and the Piano Casa housing plan.

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Statements by the Five Star Movement and the government

Five Star Movement MPs Federico Cafiero de Raho and Ada Lopreiato also criticized Altieri’s nomination. They said this was not the only case in which the government appoints people with political ties to independent bodies.

As an example, they cited the decision to include League MP Giulio Centemero on the commission of the CONSOB stock market regulator. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, answering a question about the controversy surrounding Altieri’s candidacy, said the government made the decision because it had the relevant powers.

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