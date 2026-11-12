Spain’s parliament has approved a decree extending protection from eviction for tenants whom social services have recognized as being in difficult financial or social circumstances. The protection will remain in force until regional authorities can offer such people alternative housing.

Thirty-five lawmakers voted in favor of the document, while 34 voted against it. As Al Jazeera reports, the decision was made the day after a nationwide 24-hour strike over the sharp rise in rent and living costs.

Reform ahead of early elections

The first decree was adopted by the interim lower house of parliament. The validity of the adopted document will depend on the results of early general elections scheduled for the end of November. The conservative People’s Party, the leading opposition force, said it would repeal the left-wing government’s initiatives if it comes to power.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the elections, which had previously been planned for 2027, after parliament failed to approve the government’s previous decrees. They provided for stronger protections for tenants against eviction and the automatic extension of lease agreements.

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Anti-speculation proposal was not supported

Parliament rejected a second decree aimed at limiting speculation in the real estate market, with 34 votes against and 35 in favor. It would have prohibited companies operating in the real estate market from buying properties for less than 70% of their value.

The centre-right Basque party, which supported the decree on protection from evictions, this time voted together with the right-wing bloc. It said the restriction could prompt owners to withdraw housing from the rental market, reduce supply and push prices even higher.

Mass protests over unaffordable housing began in September after television footage showed the eviction of 87-year-old María del Carmen Abascal, known as Maricarmen. Following her death in October, public outrage intensified in the country, and the government accelerated preparations for the housing decrees.

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