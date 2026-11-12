Quantum Systems reports cyberattack in Germany — Tagesschau

German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems, based in Gilching near Munich, has reported a cyberattack. At the end of October 2026, the company detected a cybersecurity incident, Tagesschau reports.

Investigation into the incident

According to Quantum Systems, an immediate internal investigation identified an active cyberattack by hostile actors. The company said that its IT teams and security specialists, in cooperation with authorities, contained the threat.

The manufacturer also stated that, given the measures taken and the nature of the incident, there is no risk to end users and operators of its systems. The company notified the competent authorities about the event; the incident is under investigation.

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Possible Bundeswehr response

The Financial Times, cited by Tagesschau, reported that the Bundeswehr allegedly took Quantum Systems drones out of service as a precaution following the incident. Germany's Federal Ministry of Defence did not comment on this media report in response to an inquiry.

Quantum Systems manufactures dual-use drones for military and civilian applications, including reconnaissance and surveillance. The company also develops surface and underwater drones. Its systems are used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war against Russia, the aggressor state. Among the company’s newer developments are the Reliant reconnaissance system, capable of continuously monitoring large areas for more than ten hours, and Mosaic software for controlling unmanned systems.

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