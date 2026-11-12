Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva plans to visit Madrid, Spain, on November 16, 2026, where he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The visit is scheduled less than two weeks before Spain’s general election, set for November 29.

Meeting in Madrid

As The Rio Times reports, the stop in the Spanish capital is expected to take place on the Brazilian president’s return journey from an official trip to the Philippines. According to government sources, the visit is intended to support Sánchez’s election campaign.

Lula may take part in a political event of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, which is led by Sánchez. At the same time, some reports describe the trip as an institutional rather than a purely campaign visit.

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Contacts between Brazil and Spain

Lula belongs to Brazil’s Workers’ Party, while Sánchez leads the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party. In April 2026, the leaders held a Brazil-Spain summit in Barcelona, according to the office of Spain’s head of government.

The governments of the two countries have not yet released Lula’s final schedule in Madrid. The Rio Times notes that some reports mention November 15 as a possible arrival date for the Brazilian president, while participation in a party event and the duration of the visit remain unclear.

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