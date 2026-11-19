In the United States, Intel has signed a contract with its first external customer to manufacture chips using the advanced 18A-P process technology. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan announced this on November 18 at the TomorrowX summit in Austin, Texas, CNBC reports.

Tan did not name the client company. According to him, supply stability in the contract manufacturing business is of great importance, and Intel has already signed its first customer.

Contract for the 18A-P process technology

Intel Chief Technology Officer Pushkar Ranade clarified on social network X that the external customer selected the 18A-P manufacturing process technology specifically. In June, this process technology moved to the risk production stage.

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For Intel, the deal is an important step in developing its contract manufacturing business, through which the company aims to compete with market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Intel has called 18A one of the key elements of its recovery after manufacturing mistakes and low yields of usable products.

Customers were not disclosed

Creative Strategies analyst Ben Bajarin called the deal a major victory for Intel's contract manufacturing division. In his view, potential customers could include Nvidia, Apple, or major technology companies that develop their own processors.

Separately, Tan said that Microsoft became Intel's first publicly named customer for its most advanced EMIB chip packaging technology. It makes it possible to combine separate chips in a single module and connect them to a broader system.

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