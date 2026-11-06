In Poland, Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek has signed the first six demands for payment addressed to so-called Supreme Court neo-judges. They concern the recovery of funds that the Polish state paid in connection with rulings by the European Court of Human Rights regarding these judges’ participation in hearing cases, Interia reports.

Payments under ECHR rulings

According to Żurek, the amount of compensation actually paid in such cases has already reached 6.5 million zlotys. He noted that its amount depends on the euro exchange rate, as the ECHR awards such payments in euros.

The prosecutor general also stated that he had previously advocated filing civil recourse claims against these judges. According to him, the costs of compensation are borne by the Polish state and, therefore, its citizens.

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Frozen cases at the ECHR

Żurek reported that more than 1,200 frozen cases brought by Polish citizens remain at the ECHR, in which so-called Supreme Court neo-judges took part in the proceedings. He expressed concern that once consideration of these cases resumes, Poland will lose them due to the court’s already established case law.

At the same press conference, Żurek commented on the Supreme Court’s decision regarding complaints by Bogdan Święczkowski and Bartłomiej Sochański against orders suspending them from performing judicial functions at the Constitutional Tribunal. The Supreme Court found that the Chamber of Professional Responsibility was not authorized to hear the case, after which it was referred to the Constitutional Tribunal.

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