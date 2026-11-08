Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missile — Asharq Al-Awsat

In Saudi Arabia, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward the country’s Eastern Province. This was stated on the morning of November 8 by Major General Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

All-clear issued in cities of the province

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense reported that the threat had passed for Dammam, Dhahran, Buqayq and Al-Hofuf. Before that, an emergency alert had been issued for these cities through the National Early Warning Platform.

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Al-Maliki described the missile as ballistic and said it was destroyed by air defense systems. The source provides no information on possible consequences of the launch or damage on the kingdom’s territory.

Previous launch toward Riyadh

The day before, on November 7, the coalition spokesperson also said that a cruise missile launched by the Houthis toward the Riyadh region had been intercepted and destroyed. According to him, air defense forces destroyed the missile.

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