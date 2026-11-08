In Las Vegas, United States, 55-year-old lawyer Michael Sanft, who represented Duane “Keefe D” Davis in the murder case of rapper Tupac Shakur, was found dead at his home. The Jerusalem Post reports.

Police do not consider the death suspicious

Sanft was found dead on Friday. Las Vegas police said the lawyer’s death is not considered suspicious, but the cause and circumstances of the death have not yet been established. Law enforcement officials did not immediately provide any further details.

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The case of Tupac Shakur’s death

Sanft’s death occurred several weeks after his client was found guilty of organizing the murder of Tupac Shakur and sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Davis said he would appeal the verdict.

Shakur was shot in 1996 while sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV driven by the head of his record company, Marion “Suge” Knight. Davis was arrested in 2023. Jurors concluded that he organized the killing in retaliation for Shakur and people from the rapper’s entourage beating his nephew at the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.

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