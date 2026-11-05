In Johannesburg, South Africa, the Democratic Alliance (DA) party, according to preliminary local election results, may have won 79.4% of the vote in Ward 90 in the Hyde Park area. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema live in this ward. The African National Congress (ANC) received 4.6% of the vote there, while the EFF received 2.3%, Daily Maverick reports.

Coalition talks

No political force is expected to secure an outright majority in the Johannesburg city council. Party leaders said coalition talks are to begin in the coming days. The publication notes that the mayor could potentially be DA candidate Helen Zille or ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

DA federal chairperson Ashor Sarupen said the party expects to receive around 40% of the vote in Johannesburg. According to him, this would be the DA’s best result in the city: in the 2021 local elections, the party won 27% there, and in 2024, 26%. Sarupen also said that the largest party should lead the city government.

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The role of ActionSA

ActionSA national chairperson and chief negotiator Michael Beaumont said that the ANC and DA had already approached his party. According to him, at the time of publication, ActionSA claimed victory in 55 wards, which could give it a significant role in forming coalitions.

ActionSA’s Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni said that at that time, the party counted about 15 won wards in Johannesburg, nearly 24 in Tshwane and 16 in Ekurhuleni. ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said her party was ready to take part in talks for the sake of the city’s stability and supported a coalition based on principles rather than the exclusion of individual political forces.

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