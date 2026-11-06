In Australia, a dispute between Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players’ Association over a new collective agreement has intensified. The governing body of Australian rugby sent players a letter with its own proposal directly, bypassing the union, The Guardian reports.

Letter bypassing the union

Players’ association president Tom Robertson expressed disappointment with Rugby Australia’s actions, particularly because the letter was sent during Australia’s national team tour of the United Kingdom. Rugby Australia chair Daniel Herbert responded that the union’s counterproposals could jeopardize the future of rugby in Australia.

The Wallabies’ last two matches against New Zealand in the Bledisloe Cup were the final ones played under the previous collective agreement, concluded in 2023. In those games, the Australians conceded 93 points. Without a current agreement, players may resort to industrial action, including boycotting media engagements or staging protests.

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Terms for men’s and women’s teams

Rugby Australia’s current offer provides for increased payments to men and women and an expansion of the full-time employment program for the Wallaroos women’s national team. At the same time, Robertson stressed that players are seeking basic guarantees, including proper coverage in the event of career-ending injuries, as well as fair conditions for men’s and women’s rugby.

Herbert claims that Australian rugby players already have some of the best working conditions in international rugby. The publication notes that men in Australian rugby union earn less than rugby league players. Rugby Australia also seeks to retain a significant part of the nearly $100 million that World Rugby is to pay for hosting the men’s World Cup in Australia next year.

Match against England

The dispute continues ahead of the Wallabies’ match against England at London’s Allianz Stadium, also known as Twickenham. It will be the first of four games for the Australian team in the Nations Championship. Both Robertson and Herbert expressed hope in their statements that the sides would be able to find a solution.

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