In Poland, PKP Intercity is testing satellite internet on the Pendolino ED250-007 train. According to the results of the first surveys, 85% of passengers who took part in the study said they would like to use this service again, RMF24 reports.

Passengers’ first assessments

Tests involving passengers began last week. After the journey, travellers can fill out a questionnaire on the quality of the new connection. PKP Intercity noted that the first feedback on satellite internet has been very positive.

For 75% of respondents, connecting to and logging into the network caused no difficulties. Among passengers who had previously used standard Wi-Fi on PKP Intercity trains, 61% called satellite internet a better solution. Another 67% of respondents said that such a connection would allow them to use a Pendolino journey for work.

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Plans for 2028–2029

The satellite connection works on sections where the train has sufficient visibility of the sky. In tunnels and at covered stations, LTE and 5G mobile networks are expected to provide internet access.

If the trials are successful, satellite internet receivers are planned to be installed on all Pendolino trains during major overhauls scheduled for 2028–2029. PKP Intercity is also considering using this technology on High Speed trains in the future.

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