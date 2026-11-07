In Perth, Australia, at least three David Jones department stores may close after the retailer entered external administration. The stores in question are located at Westfield Carousel, Garden City and Karrinyup, ABC News reports, citing investment research firm MST Marquee.

Uncertainty over the city-centre flagship

The future of David Jones’ flagship store in Perth’s central business district also remains uncertain. The owner of the building at Hay Street Mall, Starhill Global REIT, told the Singapore Exchange that the retailer has overdue rent of A$1.48 million.

The company is considering options to bring in a new tenant or accommodate several tenants in the building while reducing the space occupied by David Jones. Perth Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds called the situation concerning and said there were people who did not know what lay ahead for them on the eve of the Christmas period.

Former David Jones employee John Flood said he felt sorry for the workers and people who could be affected by the situation. David Jones has been operating for 188 years.

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Investment and vacant storefronts

Against the backdrop of David Jones’ problems, the Morley Galleria shopping centre reopened this week following a A$240 million upgrade. The project is designed to meet strong demand for retail in Perth’s suburbs.

At the same time, Starhill Global REIT is positive about the medium- and long-term prospects of the city centre. The company cited the opening of Edith Cowan University’s city campus in February 2026, population growth and favourable economic conditions in Western Australia among the factors.

Reynolds acknowledged that the retail sector was facing difficulties in the short term because of numerous vacant premises. According to him, St Martin's Arcade was closed and vacated for a quarter-billion-dollar investment project that includes a five-star hotel and new retail space.

Debate over trading hours

Daniel Kiely, chief economist at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said major retailers attract visitors and support the operation of small businesses in shopping centres. Among the factors complicating retail operations, the chamber cited some of the country’s most restrictive rules on store opening hours and again called for extended trading on Sundays and public holidays.

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