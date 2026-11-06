Official prices for beef and mutton raised in Karachi — Dawn

The city administration of Karachi, Pakistan, has raised official prices for beef, veal and mutton by 50–100 Pakistani rupees per kilogram. This was reported by Dawn.

New official prices

The Karachi commissioner announced new official prices for beef: 1,050 rupees per kilogram for bone-in meat and 1,350 rupees for boneless meat. Both prices rose by 50 rupees compared with the rates announced in February.

The official price of bone-in veal is now 1,350 rupees per kilogram, while boneless veal costs 1,650 rupees. This is also 50 rupees more than before. The price of mutton was increased from 2,200 to 2,300 rupees per kilogram.

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Market prices are higher

At the same time, a significant gap remains between the approved rates and actual prices in Karachi shops. According to weekly data from the Sensitive Price Index, over the past month and a half, mutton in the city cost 2,200–3,000 rupees per kilogram, while previously its price stood at 2,000–2,800 rupees.

Bone-in veal is sold on the market for about 1,500 rupees per kilogram, while boneless veal costs 1,700–1,800 rupees. Meat traders link the rise in prices to larger export volumes. They also point to increased transportation costs due to the rise in the price of liquefied petroleum gas from 380 to 500–550 rupees per kilogram and high diesel prices.

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