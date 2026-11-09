China launches 29th batch of internet satellites into orbit — ECNS

China on November 9 launched a Long March-12 carrier rocket carrying a batch of internet satellites. The launch took place at 4:24 a.m. Beijing time from the Hainan commercial spaceport.

Satellite batch

According to ECNS, this was the 29th batch of internet satellites for low Earth orbit. According to the outlet, the spacecraft reached their designated orbit after the rocket launch.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Launch photo

ECNS also published a photograph of the Long March-12 during launch from the Hainan commercial spaceport. The caption states that the rocket carried a new group of internet satellites. The photo is dated November 9, 2026, and was provided by China News Service.

Gong Weiwei is listed as the author of the ECNS report. The source does not specify the number of satellites in this batch, their technical characteristics, or other rocket parameters. It also does not clarify which specific satellites were included in this batch. The number 29 in the report refers to the sequence number of the batch of low-Earth-orbit internet satellites.

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