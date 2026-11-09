Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal will not travel with the Spain national team for the match against Czechia, which will take place on November 12 in Prague. As Interia Sport reports, the footballer was excluded from the list of players who were due to join the national team.

Knee problems after the match

According to Mundo Deportivo, after the match against Atlético, Barcelona conducted an examination that revealed discomfort in the 19-year-old footballer’s right knee. The Catalan club began seeking his exclusion from the national team squad, including because of the difficult situation with injured players.

Yamal was one of Barcelona’s key players in the away match against Atlético at the Metropolitano Stadium. After an unsuccessful first half for the Catalans, Hansi Flick’s team won 2:1. In the second half, the winger provided an assist for Fermín López, whose goal brought Barcelona victory.

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Possible return to the national team

COPE journalist Helena Condis reported that Barcelona do not consider Yamal’s situation to be a serious injury. According to her information, it is rather a matter of significant fatigue after the match against Atlético.

After the match against Czechia, the Spain national team is also scheduled to play against England. According to Interia Sport, Yamal may join the team for that match if his physical condition allows it.

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