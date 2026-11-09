A meteorite weighing about 20 kilograms was found in a farmer’s field in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, northern China. Earlier, a bright fireball flew over the region on Friday evening, and its fragments fell onto agricultural land.

Search for fragments

As ECNS reports, meteorite hunter Yu Bin arrived to search for fragments. On Sunday, people continued excavations near the impact crater in the field despite light rain.

Yu Bin found the meteorite, weighing approximately 20 kilograms, at the home of a local farmer. According to him, it may be the largest surviving fragment of the celestial body that caused the fireball.

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Metal grains on the surface

Metal grains were visible on the meteorite’s fracture surface. Yu Bin suggested that they may have explained the multicolored glow of the fireball in the sky.

The meteorite hunter plans to reach an agreement with the farmer to purchase the find. He also intends to transfer some of the collected fragments to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

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