US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Iran’s Shiite clergy are behind all the main problems in the Middle East. According to the Jerusalem Post, he made the statement on Friday while discussing the necessity of a US-Israeli war against Iran.

Statements on expansionism

Rubio called Iran’s Shiite clerics and what he described as their expansionist mentality a common factor in regional crises. In his view, Iran’s danger lies in the “revolutionary nature” of the current regime.

According to the secretary of state, the country is governed by a religious class of Shiite clergy whose representatives seek to export the revolution rather than govern the state. Rubio also claimed that the Iranian authorities disregard the state of the country’s economy.

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Nuclear program and economic pressure

Rubio linked Tehran’s expansionist policy to the creation and support of Hezbollah, support for paramilitary formations in Iraq and the Houthis in Yemen, as well as Iran’s involvement in the Syrian civil war.

He also said that Iran could develop nuclear energy, like South Korea, Japan, and other countries. At the same time, Rubio claimed that Tehran is building missiles for nuclear weapons and enriching uranium beyond the level needed for energy purposes. Iran denies intending to build nuclear weapons.

The secretary of state acknowledged that the conflict is unpopular but called it necessary. He said that US economic pressure is causing sufficient damage to the Iranian regime, so additional military action is not needed, in his view.

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