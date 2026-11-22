Xiaomi has put its electric vehicles on sale outside China for the first time: the SU7, YU7 and Skynomad models have appeared on the market in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in the country through local distributor Gargash Prime Automotive rather than through its own retail network, Electrek reports.

13 model versions

According to Electrek, citing CarNewsChina, the distributor offers 13 versions of the Xiaomi SU7 sedan, the YU7 crossover and the extended-range Skynomad SUV. Prices start at AED 169,900, or about $46,200, for the SU7 Standard. The most expensive version, the SU7 Ultra, costs AED 375,900, or approximately $102,000.

Deliveries scheduled for December

The first deliveries to buyers of the SU7 Standard and SU7 Ultra, YU7 Standard, and Skynomad N70 Pro are scheduled for December 2026. The remaining versions are expected to begin being handed over to customers in February 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The flagship SU7 Ultra is equipped with three electric motors producing a combined 1,548 horsepower. According to Electrek, the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than two seconds. The model also features carbon-ceramic brakes, an aerodynamic package, a large rear wing and track-tuned chassis.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said at the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen on November 17 that the company would officially enter Western automotive markets in 2027.

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