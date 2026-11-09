More than 400 sheep rescued from mud in China — ECNS

In China, police officers and local shepherds rescued more than 400 sheep that became stuck in mud near the Manas River in Shawan County of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. ECNS reports, citing local authorities.

Flock became stuck near the river

A local shepherd contacted the Sidaohezi Township police station, which is part of the Shawan Public Security Bureau. He reported that his flock had become trapped in a muddy area near the river while the animals were drinking water near the Shabei area.

According to local authorities, the sheep became frightened, rushed into shallow water and got stuck in the mud, unable to get out on their own.

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Rescue operation lasted more than two hours

Police officers arrived at the scene with ropes and other equipment. After assessing the terrain, they entered icy water reaching up to their calves to free the animals.

Local shepherds joined the operation after being informed about the incident. More than 20 people took part in the rescue in total. They moved through muddy water and pulled out the sheep one by one. After more than two hours of work, all the animals were safely returned to shore.

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