In the United States, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won the Senate election in Michigan and, according to Dawn, became the first Muslim senator in the country’s history. During the primaries and the general election, his opponents were backed by groups affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Spending did not change the outcome

The AIPAC-affiliated United Democracy Project spent tens of millions of dollars supporting El-Sayed’s opponents. In his campaign, the Democrat appealed to voters dissatisfied with US funding for the Israeli military.

In his victory speech, El-Sayed said that AIPAC gave him the opportunity to “defeat it twice.” According to the publication, allies of his Republican opponent Mike Rogers reportedly at one point asked an AIPAC-affiliated group to stop spending money in support of him.

Democratic strategist Adam Wood said that AIPAC support, for which candidates had previously actively competed, has now become a problem in a number of campaigns.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Declining support for Israel

Another successful Democrat in the election was James Talarico of Texas. He advocated ending US funding for offensive Israeli weapons and said he had not accepted and did not plan to accept money from AIPAC.

The Chicago Council on Global Affairs reported that Americans’ average favorability rating of Israel fell this year to a record low of 44 points out of 100. In 2022, the figure was 58 points, while among Democrats it declined from 52 to 30 points.

AIPAC officially declares itself nonpartisan and traditionally supports candidates from both the left and right of the political spectrum. At the same time, Dawn notes that the organization is associated with Washington’s close ties to Israeli governments. On election day, US President Donald Trump said on Fox & Friends that the United States would end a large annual aid package for Israel.

Read us on